Gorgeous Fine Art Portrait Photography by Rob Woodcox

Rob Woodcox is a talented 27-year-old fine art photographer and artist who was born in Houston, raised in Detroit, and now based in Portland, Oregon. Rob focuses on surreal and conceptual portraiture, he captures vividly whimsical scenes that reflect the dreams. Woodcox uses Canon 5D Mark II camera with Canon 50mm f/1.2, Canon 35mm f/1.4 and Canon 85mm f/1.2 lens, and Photoshop.

Creating surreal fine art stories is a passion of mine; knowing how to make realistic and believable magic within an image often requires the stability of a tripod to produce consistent results. I don’t always use a ton of equipment, but a tripod is always a must when it comes to creating consistent art!

More info: instagram / facebook / website

