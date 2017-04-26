Sarah Allegra is a multi-talented photographer, artist and visual stoty teller currently based in Los Angeles, California. Sarah focuses on portraiture, she specializes in uncommon, conceptual imagery. “I see the world in a mythic, symbolic way,” Allegra explained. “While other photographers employ entire teams to bring an image to life, I am a one-person show.” She uses Nikon D5100 camera.

I am a visual story teller, using photography as my medium. My photos are quite conceptual, shot with intent and often reflect other worlds and the dream state. I often inhabit the space both in front of and behind my lens through my self portraits.

More info: instagram / facebook / website