Creative photographic creations by Valentina Loffredo, a talented photographer, and contemporary artist who was born in 1978 in Napoli, Italy and currently lives and works in Hong Kong. Valentina specializes in fine art and geometry photography. She is known for her fascination with bright colors and minimalism. In 2013, Loffredo approached photography as a tool to visualize her ideas and started using Instagram to promote her work. She has more than 80K followers on Instagram.



