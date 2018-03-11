Conceptual and Fine Art Portrait Photography by Marek Wurfl

Impressive portraits by Marek Wurfl, multi-talented photographer, retoucher and artist currently based in Bratislava, Slovakia. Marek focuses on portraiture, she captures marvelous beauty and fine art portrait photography. Wurfl uses Canon 5D mark II camera with Canon 85 f1.8 lens, amazing skin tones and subtle colour variation. Her portraits are beautiful, genuinely thought this was a painting. Fantastic work, you can’t tell if its real or an oil painting.

More info: instagram / facebook / website