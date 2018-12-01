Spectacular landscapes by Jukka Paakkinen, a talented self-taught photographer, and adventurer currently based in Jyväskylä, Finland. Jukka focuses mainly on landscape and outdoor photography. “I take outdoor walks and hikes as often as possible”, he says. Paakkinen travels across Finland to capture the most beautiful and remote places.

My name is Jukka and I am a outdoor photographer enthusiast based in Jyväskylä, Finland. My journey into photography started long before I ever picked up a camera but I became really interested in photography over 7 years ago in 2011 when I got my first DSLR camera. Ever since then I was hooked and I haven’t stopped taking photos.

More info: Instagram / Website