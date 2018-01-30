Photogrist community Create a post
Flash: Andrew Albright Uses Sunset Light To Capture His Stunning Landscapes

Andrew Albright is a talented photographer and retoucher who was born and raised in West Africa, specifically in Burkina Faso and currently lives and works in Rogers, Arkansas, USA. “Growing up in a underdeveloped country gave me new perspectives on life and the world around me”, he says. Andrew focuses on landscaping and portraiture, he shoots amazing travel and street photography. He loves to organize and order scenes through a viewfinder. In his “Flash” series, Albright captured incredible images of early evening light.

More info: instagram / website

