Spectacular long exposure landscapes by Rob Hoovis, professional photographer, filmmaker and artist currently based in Fort Myers, Florida. Rob focuses on landscaping, he captures amazing nature, nightscape and street landscapes. Hoovis is also owner of Old Sparky Productions, video production & photography company. He uses Sony a7R III camera.

More info: instagram / facebook / website