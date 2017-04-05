Lauren Hom is a talented artist, illustrator, designer and letterer who was born in California and currently lives and works in Brooklyn, New York. Her California-based design studio, Hom Sweet Hom, has done work for clients such as Starbucks, AT&T, YouTube and TIME Magazine. She focuses on “branding, typography, and everything funny/yummy/pretty”.

Playing off of the flower crown trend, I created a series of decorative (and edible!) headpieces made out of bread, snacks, and other carby delights.

