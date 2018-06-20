Flowers are nature’s most beautiful component. They can either grow naturally under no human intervention or maybe planted on flower gardens or large commercial farms. They have been used for many decades to mark special events and celebrations and also to represent given meanings.

Instagram is an application that is owned and managed by Facebook. It is one of the most crucial photo-sharing applications with many users. People register for accounts online and mainly uses their android phones and iPhones. One can capture images, edit and post them for other users to see them. This application also allows people to participate by liking the pictures and posting comments about them.

Why flowers images are posted on Instagram?

Instagram has made it possible for flower lovers to share posts of flower images and also to follow accounts that post a lot of them. Flowers shared on instagram depict a certain symbolic message from the user.

1. To express feelings

For example, users who want to show love emotions may share some red roses online. Flower images attract many viewers since many people tend to like flowers. People share a flower picture to comfort a mournful family. Instagram users can also post flower bouquet image for a friend who is in hospital to show them concern as they wish them quick recovery.

2. To deliver a message

Many flower images posted on instagram contain a message written in them as shown below.

3. Sales

Some florists are considering using instagram as a marketing tool for their products. They share beautiful flower images to promote the entire flower growing industry and to educate people.

4. To get more attention

Some instagram users may add photos of flowers to their timelines and direct followers to click links of other websites and blogs.

5. Decoration purposes

People also use images of flowers to decorate profiles for their viewer’s admiration. They are also posted for fun and showing positive attitude towards flowers and their fragrance.

6. To show appreciation

One may decide to share a flower image and write a message for a person showing their appreciation for friendship or congratulating them for achieving something eg graduation or promotion.

7. To mark big occasions.

Just like people have tradition to give flowers to their loved ones, the same is still practiced on social media to mark significant occasions like Valentine’s Day. One can share a flower image with a lover who has joined instagram or during mother’s day and anniversary.

8. Nature loving and presents

Some people just post flower pictures to appreciate the role of nature in human’s life. Flowers can also be used to indicate love for fauna and obsession with nature. Some people also post pictures of flower they received from special lovers.

Factors to Consider When Taking Flower Images for Instagram Post

Simple procedures can be used to achieve high-quality blossom images and compete with professional photographers. Well taken pictures attract a lot of attention and comments from other Instagram users. Most of the photos that are posted are made through a user’s camera during adventures and some encounters. They mostly use their phones to capture the images or use a different camera.

It is no doubt that some share images downloaded from other websites that have been taken by professional photographers. Flower pictures on Instagram should have the best appearance since they should deliver the intended purpose.

The following should be considered to get the best images possible.

1. Choosing the collect lighting

Some people may post flower images that are taken in a sunny condition. The picture appears with a lot of shadows unlike the one taken in an overcast weather. One should take a flower image in the morning or late in the evening with minimum light.

2. Select the right background

If someone chooses the wrong background with a lot of materials, the flower image appears dull with the main object impossible to view. The background should be clear and free from other objects which have the same color as the flower to make it out standing. This can also be achieved by taking the picture in different angles.

3. Capture collective images

The best way is to capture everything about the flower including various parts of the plant. You should include of its attachment to the main plant in the focus.

4. Be at the same position with the flower

Shooting the flower from a distance with numerous components in the photo makes it unattractive. The camera should be at the same level with the blossoms and also taken from various positions to enhance attractiveness.

5. Lenses and focusing

Expensive lenses are used to capture high quality images. One should use a phone or camera with highly rated lenses and ensure that the focal point of the flower is maintained.

6. Avoid movements

Any unsteady movement produces a flower image that is unfocused and blurred. You should take your time during the capture by trying as much as possible not to move your hands and body. You should also make sure that the flower is still from any wind or other external forces.

7. Be innovative

Shoot a flower image that is related with the environments it’s grown. E.g. you can capture the image against a decomposing log or other natural features like the insects on it. One can also take a photo when the flowers have some water droplets on them to make it look special.

Editing instagram flower images

Instagram offers necessary photo editing tools such as filters to enable users to change some aspects of the photos. Images of flowers that are edited using darkening effects appear unexciting. Pictures that are edited by making the color more saturated and adding more contrast appears more attractive than the original image taken. They, therefore, get more likes and comments from other viewers.

Color adjustment

One can change the color of the flower images to make it appear more convincing.

• Clopping

One can cut off the unwanted parts of a flower image and leave the main object only.

• Sharpening tools

The photo can be edited using instagram tools to make image appear brighter and detailed at the center.

Popular Instagram Hashtags for Flowers Pictures

#instaflowers #petals #spring #photooftheday #instagramanet #flowerslovers #instatag #plants #flowerporn #blossom #petal #flowerstyles_gf #flowermagic #flowerstalking #love #flowerpower #beautiful #flowerstagram #summer #floweroftheday #instaflower #flower #beauty #pretty #flowers #nature #flowercrown #flowersofinstagram