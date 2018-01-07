Paarsa Hajari is a 19-year-old photographer and graphic design student, currently attending art school in Los Angeles, California. Paarsa shoots amazing beauty, wedding and fine art portrait photography with flowers.

I’ve been taking photos for over six years now, and each year I fall more in love with the craft. My work primarily focuses on portraiture and nature, and how both the subject and their environment can create a beautiful harmony.

More info: instagram / website