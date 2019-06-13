Majestic pictures of flowers by Dianna Jazwinski, a talented photographer, and artist currently based in West Sussex, England. Dianna focuses mainly on flowers, gardens, plants and floral photography. She shoots also a lot of editorials, and still life photography.

My photographic career started in 1996 with a simple evening class in Black and White photography, taking photos and learning darkroom skills during the film era. This progressed to a City and Guilds course for 3 years exploring a range of different techniques and genres. I was convinced at the time B&W was all I wanted to do until I had to do the macro course and started working with flowers. I was then and still am hooked on all things botanical as well as beautiful craft, nature and the seashore world.

