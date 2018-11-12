Beautiful flowers pictures by Fabien Bravin, a gifted 42-year-old self-taught photographer, and retoucher based in Toulouse, France. Fabien focuses mainly on macro and nature photography. “I try to emphasize the natural beauty and its poetry, in each picture I made”, he says.

Sometimes, pictures I produce are straight from the camera with just little adjustments taking them as they come. But more and more, I process my pictures to give them a particular atmosphere, a deeper feeling, like in a dream.

More info: Instagram