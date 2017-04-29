Julia Wimmerlin is a talented self-taught photographer and retoucher who was born in Kiev, Ukraine and currently lives and works in La Côte region, Switzerland. Julia shoots a lot of fashion, architecture, animals and portrait photography. For her latest personal series “I Don’t Cook But Who Cares”, Wimmerlin tried to turn her food into visual art. “I love food but I am unable to concentrate, spend time to make sure it’s good, search for the ingredients that go well together, experiment,” she explained. Julia used the old masters portraits as inspiration for the lighting.

I hardly have a preferred genre, I love photography as a whole and will always try to contribute something personal whether it’s a business portrait or a famous landmark. My strength is my creative approach combined with true emotions.

Julia Wimmerlin uses Canon EOS 5D Mark III and Canon EOS 5D Mark IV cameras.

