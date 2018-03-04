Photogrist community Create a post
Nature Photography

Mystical and Fine Art Forest Photography by Rob Visser

Mystical and Fine Art Forest Photography by Rob Visser

Rob Visser is a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher and forest explorer from in Dordrecht, South Holland who currently based in Bladel, Netherlands. Rob captures magnificent shots of forests and trees from the Netherlands. He uses Nikon D5100 camera with Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 18–105mm lens, and Photoshop. Visser has over 38,800 followers on instagram.

I like to explore on my free time and see the world on a different perspective. I think is amazing what a single photo capture can do. it’s like seeing a different world out there.

More info: instagram / facebook

