Budapest based fine art photographer and artist, Flora Borsi has just released new series titled “The Forgotten Dream”. Flora wanted to draw attention to the Immigrants who wanted to live a better life in America. She tried to connect past and present with visualising these people in today’s environment.

Last year I’ve been to Ellis Island and I immediately had a bad feeling about that place. Approximately I knew what happened in Ellis Island and later I’ve been thinking about the likeness of current the immigration reforms in the United States. I made a research and it’s really sad what happened to many Immigrants. Many of them died in Ellis Island while waiting and hoping for an opportunity for a new life.

Black and white images from the previous century are often forgotten, so Flora Borsi colorised them and retouched the damages to make more connected to the present. The images are fictional, many people couldn’t ever get into Manhattan or live in America.

