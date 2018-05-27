Amazing landscapes of Brisith Columbia by Alexis Malin, talented self-taught photographer, filmmaker, digital designer and art director from France who currently based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Alexis received his MA in Design & Transculturality from Shanghai University in 2016. Malin focuses on landscaping and traveling, he shoots a lot of nature, cityscape, urban and lifestyle photography.

When you think about Canada you immediately see the infinite pine forests, the thousands lakes with all the magnificent nature around and the pure atmosphere of a hike in the mountains. At the end of August, we drove our car about 3000kms around the national parks and the countryside to experience this true canadian adventure. We were amazed by this intact wilderness and this is why I tried to capture what I like to call a fragment of Brisith Columbia.

