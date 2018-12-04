Spectacular photos of the beautiful Emperor penguins by Franka Slothouber (previously featured with her macro wildlife photography), a gifted 57-years old photographer, and adventurer currently based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Franka focuses mainly on wildlife and nature photography. She recently visited Antarctica to capture outstanding photos of a large emperor penguin colony.

Digital camera’s enabled me to achieve a lot of technical skills in no time. My preference to look for subjects in nature, combined with my upbringing amongst design stuff, resulted into a mix of clear and graphic compositions and attention to subtle details.

