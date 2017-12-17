Mike Campau is a multi-talented photographer and digital artist currently based in Ann Arbor, MI, USA. Mike has over 20 years of experience creating powerful imagery for large brands and their high profile agencies. He combines photography with CGI to create what he describes as “an escape from the odd and dark world we live in.”

Mike Campau is a big city talent with a small town attitude. While at the University of Michigan, Mike dabbled in scientific illustration, graphic design and photography. After graduating with a B.F.A., he finally found his passion of digital art – combining photography, illustration and cgi. His random interests now started to make sense.

More info: instagram / facebook / website