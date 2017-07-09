Paloma Rincón is a talented photographer, art director and visual artist currently based in Madrid, Spain. “My images showcase interesting worlds where different languages blend together inside fine and detailed graphic compositions”, she says. For her latest project named “Freezing Flowers”, Paloma captures flowers frozen in blocks of ice. Rincón wanted to feature this classic subject-matter using some of the particularities of it´s own language and technique and at the same time giving it a more contemporary approach, playing with ice geometries in a juxtaposition of textures and materials.

I create photographic images where different languages and techniques get mixed up. The result showcases interesting worlds where shapes, textures, materials, lights and typography blend together living in harmony inside fine, rich, and detailed graphic compositions. The virtual and the real worlds integrate in a totally natural fashion erasing the boundaries of tactile and digital. My dynamic still life photographies combine an accurate use of technique and the creativity of a craftsman.

Flowers have been represented all through Art History as part of paintings, mosaic or sculptures having it´s more important and independent period in the XIX c.

