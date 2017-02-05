Siberia’s Lake Baikal is considered the world’s oldest lake and it’s also one of the deepest, reaching depths of more than 5,000 feet, stretching for nearly 400 miles across Siberia, and with water so clear you can see 130ft beneath the surface. Kristina Makeeva is a talented self-taught photographer and engineer who currently lives and works in Moscow, Russia. In her latest series, Kristina walked on the frozen lake to capture its magnificence.

Baikal is impressive. It’s the deepest and the cleanest lake on Earth. When we were planning a trip, we didn’t even suspect it is so wonderful, majestic and fairy. We were raptured over its beauty so much, that we almost didn’t sleep all 3 days we were here.

