Mako Miyamoto is a multi-talented 37-year-old photographer, artist, filmmaker and creative director currently based in Portland, Oregon.

Reframing the idea of imperialism in American history, Further West explores a revisionist’s vision of manifest destiny. Refugees and pioneers on the brink of the unknown step onto foreign soil, engulfed by the sprawl of the landscape before them they begin to shape the world. The known and unknown collide, as natural and constructed spaces become augmented, and mid-century Americana culture adapts, shifts, and changes it’s trajectory toward a new and uncertain future.

