Gabriel Khiterer is a talented 19-year-old self-taught photographer from Vilnius, Lithuania who pays tribute to the stray cats live near his house. “Two months ago I looked at these photos and realized that stray cats look really interesting, not like regular, cute cats that we usually see,” he explaines.

I started the search of stray cats and after two months of walking the streets of Vilnius I can finally publish these photos, hope you will like them!

