Akhil Suhas is a talented 21-year-old Indian amateur photographer who’s curently lives and works in Auckland, New Zealand. He had just finished his degree at the University of Auckland when he took off on a tiki tour of the North and South Island. Akhil decided to travel for 6-months around the beautiful country he’s been calling home. Suhas covered 15,000 km. over 6 months and saw a lot of the country along the way. He would feature locals and tourists dressed as Gandalf the Grey from “Lord of the Rings” in his many photographs of New Zealand’s landscape.

I was watching the Lord of the Rings for the fifth time and figured that New Zealand is famous for two things – its landscapes and Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies, so why not combine the two by having Gandalf in the landscapes?

More info: instagram