Gareth Halliday aka @mozzplast is an emerging British collage artist, who has been collecting vintage printed media and ephemera for over 20 years. Gareth received his degree in Visual Arts from the University of Northampton in 2000. He is fascinated with the otherworldly qualities of images from a forgotten time or place. His collage and photomontage work tries to exert control over the flood of images we are confronted with daily; playing with relationships between scale and perception and disparate pop culture associations. Often these works end up as subversive commentary on the society we live in.

My work tries to capture and handle the mediated depictions of reality that are thrown at us from the mass media. Through the process of collecting and reassembling found and forgotten images I hope to create new compositions which are often subjective, as my own interpretations of the world around me.

