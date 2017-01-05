Geometric LA: Minimalist Photography by Sallie Harrison

Sallie Harrison is a talented self-taught photographer, visual designer and art director currently based in Los Angeles, California. Sallie runs her own design studio specializing in both print and web media. She combines and explores her love for color, graphic shapes, surfaces, minimalism and geometry.

An ongoing study of the wide variety of architecture & geometric line play in Los Angeles.

Sallie Harrison’s clients include: Sephora, SolarCity, Verizon, Oculus, Chairish, Google Play Music, NEFF Headwear.

More info: instagram / website