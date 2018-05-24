Geometrical: Abstract Architecture Manipulations by Jesus M. Chamizo
Jesus M. Chamizo is a professional 67-year-old photographer and digital artist based in Madrid, Spain. Jesus focuses on landscaping and architecture photography. Chamizo studied in several schools of photography between 1977 and 1980. He has won several national and international awards: Sun, Cannes, Lux, FIAP, Epica, N. York Festival…”My concern is to reflect the footprint that humans leave in their environment, and how that environment influences him in the perception of what apparently present but while transporting us to a moment that may be part of the immediate past or nearest future”, he says.