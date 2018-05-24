Jesus M. Chamizo is a professional 67-year-old photographer and digital artist based in Madrid, Spain. Jesus focuses on landscaping and architecture photography. Chamizo studied in several schools of photography between 1977 and 1980. He has won several national and international awards: Sun, Cannes, Lux, FIAP, Epica, N. York Festival…”My concern is to reflect the footprint that humans leave in their environment, and how that environment influences him in the perception of what apparently present but while transporting us to a moment that may be part of the immediate past or nearest future”, he says.

The geometric figures are not only part of our environment, but are also protagonists of a large part of the architecture we know. In this case, reality is allied to build architectural figures, and transform them into geometric creations.

