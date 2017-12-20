Maria Svarbova is a gifted 29-year-old photographer, retoucher, art director and visual artist currently based in Bratislava, Slovakia. She studied conservation – restoration and archeology, however since 2010 she has been dedicated to photography as her main tool of artistic expression. Marta focuses on portraiture, she shoots marvelous fashion, conceptual and fine art portrait photography.

