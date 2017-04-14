Aleksandra Kingo is a talented Lithuanian photographer and director who currently lives and works in London, UK. Aleksandra specialises in fashion and still life, concentrating on conceptual narratives, set design and art direction. She walks the razor’s edge between discomfort and sexiness, toying with viewer’s senses of disgust and attraction.

Last summer, we collaborated with Sagmeister & Walsh to create an all-year-round online and print ad campaign for Aishti Foundation. Surreal series consist of both in-camera crafted sets and CGI-based ideas and are all exploring BY THE SEA concept through pop colours, unexpected compositions and a pinch of humour.

