Kelly and Kwokin aka Relics Image is a creative duo based in Ngau Tau Kok, Hong Kong, driven by the idea of creating vibrant images of lonely characters. “Loneliness leads us to photography, and that is Relics Image,” they explained.

Two loners. Two photographers. We create single character and shoot them in scene alone. They are characters from story of loneliness: Acting in a lonely scene, being abandoned, and then die, or rebirth.

