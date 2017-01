Davey Gravy is a talented self-taught photographer, filmmaker, painter and artist based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Davey received his BFA with a major in Drawing from the Alberta College of Art + Design in 2011.

I have found my home in taking photos.

Davey Gravy enjoys mountain air, tall buildings, and rap music. He shoots a lot of travel, nature and landscape photography.

More info: instagram / vimeo / website