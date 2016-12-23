10 shares Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Pin to Pinterest Share on StumbleUpon + What's This?

Matt Walker is a talented self-taught landscape photographer based in San Francisco Bay Area. Matt focuses on landscape, cityscape, starscape and nature photography. ” I feel extremely fortunate to be living so close to wonderful landscapes, seascapes and, of course, San Francisco,” he explaines.

I express myself through photography, and I am extremely passionate about my work. I love being “out there” usually from sunset to sunrise, and all that time in between. I am a long exposure junky. I like to slow time down with filters when possible.

More info: instagram / website