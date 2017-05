Ella Ruth is a talented freelance photographer and retoucher currently based in Shrewsbury, England. Ella focuses on portraiture, she shoots amazing self-portraits, lifestyle, fashion and beauty portrait photography. Ruth uses Nikon D90 and Nikon D40 cameras with 18-55mm f/5.6, 50mm f/1.8 and 50mm f/1.4 lens.

