Ellen Belle Hansen is a talented 20-year-old self-taught photographer and artist based in Boise, Idaho, USA. Starting at the age of 15 in the darkroom with her parent’s 35mm cameras, she discovered her intense love for capturing moments, and hasn’t stopped since. Ellen focuses on portraiture, she shoots gorgeous beauty, fashion and lifestyle photography. Hansen draws inspiration from golden light, clean lines, and quirky expressions, with a goal to explore the human condition and evoke curiosity.

