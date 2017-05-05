Hunter Gillman is a talented self-taught photographer and retoucher who was born and grew up in the small town of Lindon, Utah and currently based in Portland. Hunter focuses on portraiture, he shoots amazing beauty, conceptual and lifestyle portrait photography. “As a boy, I was always inspired by the mountain ranges around my home, and early on they became my inspiration”, he says. “Today, I still love to capture photographs in places that are powerful and inspiring.”

If I’m not home editing photos or binging a new Netflix series, you can probably find me out discovering new shops and restaurants downtown, exploring new beaches, or getting lost in the forest.

More info: instagram / website