Lennart Bader is a talented self-taught photographer and creative director who was born in Cologne and currently based near his hometown in Aachen, Germany. Lennart focuses on portraiture, he shoots a lot of fashion, wedding and beauty photography. Baber started publishing his work in mid 2015 and has since then continuously honed his craft, as well as sharpened his portfolio, performing and shooting several campaigns for renowned brands and published editorials in numerous magazines.

