Matias Yanez Cortez is a talented 25-year-old self-taught photographer and conceptual artist who was born in Santiago, Chile where he spent most of his life. Matias graduated from Business & Marketing at Milligan College in the beautiful state of Tennessee. Cortez is currently a portrait photographer based in Denver, Colorado. Most of the time he will get inspiration from paintings and music for his images, creating a much more honest work.

Since I mostly enjoy all types of photography and editing styles, I am always changing and for me that is a good thing, I feel capable of doing it.

