Spectacular arctic shots by Joe Shutter, a talented British-Brazilian photographer, and adventurer currently based in Reykjavik, Iceland. Joe captured some majestic sceneries of Greenland on his photo expedition. “This is nothing short of a full-scale expedition in Northeast Greenland via electric schooner along and into the world’s largest fjord system, some of which are nearly 150 miles in length”, he says. Shutter is known for his majestic arctic landscape and wildlife in one of the most remote places in the world. He has over 63.900 followers on Instagram and counting.

In a given view, the light in Iceland can change within the second. And so it was that one glorious day some time ago, I traded in the blandness of the London life (wonderful though it is) for a life of multi-directional wind & rain, long blue light, midnight sun, highlands, mountains, volcanos, glaciers and canyons and of course waterfalls.

These are the sub-Arctic conditions in which I thrive and where I get the inspiration that I need, to drive (literally and figuratively) a life of adventure in Iceland. The vehicle of choice for my adventures is my Land Rover Defender: The Landy. The Beast. My steel horse.

