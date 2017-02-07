Tom Jacobi is a talented photographer and art director who was born in 1956 in Bonn, grew up in Washington, D.C. and currently lives and works in Hamburg, Germany.

I got my first camera when I was fifteen. I had never wished for it and I really had no interest in photography. Since I am a hands-on Capricorn, I thought: Now that I have got one, I might as well look into it. I had no idea how to work that thing and it took me forever to figure out setting aperture and time.

For his latest project “Grey Matter(s)”, Tom Jacobi travelled to six continents within a period of more than two years – not only to show the self-sufficient and beauty of nature – but also to sharpen the perception of the monumental impression. Whether mountain Kirkjufell in Iceland, Koekohe Beach in New Zealand or Deadvlei in Namibia: Tom Jacobi visited all this faraway places, which cross the borders of human experienceable abilities with mountain massifs, cliffs, glaciers and dune sceneries.

Colors simply are reflected light, individually put together in our brain, a place also called “Grey Matter.” No light, no colors. By photographing our colorful world at times and places, where there is no color, the illusion of a colorful reality is being unmasked.

