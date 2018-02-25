Photogrist community Create a post
Hamburg Architecture in Pop Colors by Ali Sahba

Ali Sahba is a multi-talented photographer, retoucher, filmmaker, “visual thinker” and student of film and motion design at BTK, University of Art and Design in Hamburg, Germany. For his project “Hamburg Minimal”, Ali captures stunning minimalist architecute photos with bright colours and strong contrasts. “I tried to combine the art of minimalism and architecture photography in this project, which I know is not something new, but I wanted to try it myself”, he explaines. Sahba uses Sony Alpha 7II with 35mm Zeiss lens, Lightroom and Photoshop.

I enjoy creating colourful and fun projects in the field of Graphic and Motion Design, Photography, Retouching, Videography, Editing, Compositing and 3D.

More info: instagram / facebook / website

