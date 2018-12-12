The Brotherside duo consists of Boris and Sandro Erceg, two Croatian brothers, who live in Trondheim, Norway, and Hamburg, Germany, respectively. Their main artistic focuses are cityscapes and urban environments. On Instagram, the two share the account @brotherside and thrill the community with shots from Hamburg in which light and water are central elements. They post beautiful captures of Hamburg, as well as others on their travels. The duo have a passion for travel, photography, and storytelling; their Instagram account will attest to this with 45,800 followers.



More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website