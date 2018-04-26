Surreal photographs for the new campaign of Alfredo Arranz handpainted silk by Mikel Muruzabal, creative photographer, artist and image maker based between Pamplona and Barcelona, Spain. Mikel focuses on commercial photography, CGI and video. He shoots a lot of fashion, still life and advertising photography.

I try to move between art and commerce, and I’am a specialist on shooting and blending photography with CGI. I am known for my creative retouching techniques and variety of styles depending on the subject.

