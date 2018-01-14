The stunning winners of the Hasselblad Masters Photography Competition have been announced. 31,500 entries were received for the 2018 competition and eventually narrowed down to 110 finalists, ten for each of the 11 categories: Aerial, Architecture, Art, Beauty and Fashion, Landscape, Portrait, Product, Project/21, Street and Urban, Wedding and Wildlife. Winners will receive their awards, medium format cameras, and trophies at a special Photokina 2018 ceremony in Cologne, Germany this September.
In total, the 11 winners represent 9 different nations. The winners were:
The Hasselblad Masters is widely acclaimed as one of the world’s most prestigious professional photography competitions. The winners were selected by a combination of a public vote and a professional Masters Jury – comprising internationally renowned photographers and imaging experts.
Aerial Category Winner
Jorge de la Torriente
Miami, USA
Architecture Category Winner
Kamilla Hanapova
St. Petersburg, Russia
Art category winner
Maria Svarbova
Bratislava, Slovakia
Beauty & Fashion category winner
Michal Baran
Trim, Ireland
Landscape category winner
Benjamin Everett
Lopez Island, USA
Portrait category winner
Tina Signesdottir Hult
Torvastad, Norway
Product category winner
Marcin Gizycki
Warszawa, Poland
Wedding category winner
Victor Hamke
Leipzig, Germany
Wildlife category winner
Karim Iliya
Haiku, USA
Project//21 category winner
Nabil Rosman
Kota Bharu, Malaysia
Street / Urban category winner
Ben Thomas
Kyneton, Australia
More info: Hasselblad