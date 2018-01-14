The stunning winners of the Hasselblad Masters Photography Competition have been announced. 31,500 entries were received for the 2018 competition and eventually narrowed down to 110 finalists, ten for each of the 11 categories: Aerial, Architecture, Art, Beauty and Fashion, Landscape, Portrait, Product, Project/21, Street and Urban, Wedding and Wildlife. Winners will receive their awards, medium format cameras, and trophies at a special Photokina 2018 ceremony in Cologne, Germany this September.

In total, the 11 winners represent 9 different nations. The winners were:

Aerial – Jorge de la Torriente from Miami, USA

Architecture – Kamilla Hanapova from St. Petersburg, Russia

Art – Maria Svarbova from Bratislava, Slovakia

Beauty and Fashion – Michal Baran from Trim, Ireland

Landscape – Benjamin Everett from Lopez Island, USA

Portrait – Tina Signesdottir Hult from Torvastad, Norway

Product – Marcin Gizycki from Warszawa, Poland

Project//21 – Nabil Rosman from Kota Bharu, Malaysia

Street and Urban – Ben Thomas from Kyneton, Australia

Wedding – Victor Hamke from Leipzig, Germany

Wildlife – Karim Iliya from Haiku, USA

The Hasselblad Masters is widely acclaimed as one of the world’s most prestigious professional photography competitions. The winners were selected by a combination of a public vote and a professional Masters Jury – comprising internationally renowned photographers and imaging experts.

Aerial Category Winner

Jorge de la Torriente

Miami, USA



Architecture Category Winner

Kamilla Hanapova

St. Petersburg, Russia



Art category winner

Maria Svarbova

Bratislava, Slovakia



Beauty & Fashion category winner

Michal Baran

Trim, Ireland



Landscape category winner

Benjamin Everett

Lopez Island, USA



Portrait category winner

Tina Signesdottir Hult

Torvastad, Norway



Product category winner

Marcin Gizycki

Warszawa, Poland



Wedding category winner

Victor Hamke

Leipzig, Germany



Wildlife category winner

Karim Iliya

Haiku, USA



Project//21 category winner

Nabil Rosman

Kota Bharu, Malaysia



Street / Urban category winner

Ben Thomas

Kyneton, Australia



More info: Hasselblad