Hasselblad Reveals The Winning Photos of The 2018 Masters Awards, And They’re Truly Amazing

Hasselblad Masters Award 2018

The stunning winners of the Hasselblad Masters Photography Competition have been announced. 31,500 entries were received for the 2018 competition and eventually narrowed down to 110 finalists, ten for each of the 11 categories: Aerial, Architecture, Art, Beauty and Fashion, Landscape, Portrait, Product, Project/21, Street and Urban, Wedding and Wildlife. Winners will receive their awards, medium format cameras, and trophies at a special Photokina 2018 ceremony in Cologne, Germany this September.

In total, the 11 winners represent 9 different nations. The winners were:

The Hasselblad Masters is widely acclaimed as one of the world’s most prestigious professional photography competitions. The winners were selected by a combination of a public vote and a professional Masters Jury – comprising internationally renowned photographers and imaging experts.

Aerial Category Winner

Jorge de la Torriente
Miami, USA
Jorge de la Torriente

Architecture Category Winner

Kamilla Hanapova
St. Petersburg, Russia
Kamilla Hanapova

Art category winner

Maria Svarbova
Bratislava, Slovakia
Maria Svarbova

Beauty & Fashion category winner

Michal Baran
Trim, Ireland
Michal Baran

Landscape category winner

Benjamin Everett
Lopez Island, USA
Benjamin Everett

Portrait category winner

Tina Signesdottir Hult
Torvastad, Norway
Tina Signesdottir Hult

Product category winner

Marcin Gizycki
Warszawa, Poland
Marcin Gizycki

Wedding category winner

Victor Hamke
Leipzig, Germany
Victor Hamke

Wildlife category winner

Karim Iliya
Haiku, USA
Karim Iliya

Project//21 category winner

Nabil Rosman
Kota Bharu, Malaysia
Nabil Rosman

Street / Urban category winner

Ben Thomas
Kyneton, Australia
Ben Thomas

More info: Hasselblad

