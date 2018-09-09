Breathtaking Portraits Reveal The Haunting Beauty of Ballet by Yakovleva Ira
Gorgeous ballet portraits by Yakovleva Ira (previously featured, a gifted photographer, artist and choreograph currently based in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Yakovleva focuses mainly on portraiture and dance photography. She wants to show the Classic Ballet world from within. Ira captures the movement of the ballet dancers in all their detail. She has over 32.900 followers on Instagram and counting.
