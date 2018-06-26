Creative aerial shots by Vincent Lim, talented self-taught photographer, retoucher, adventurer and drone pilot currently based in Honolulu, Hawaii. Vincent focuses on landscaping and traveling. He shoots wanderlust-inducing nature, outdoor and drone photography. As a Sony Alpha ambassador, Lim uses Sony a7R II with Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM, Zeiss Batis 2.8, and DJI Phantom 4 Pro. Vincent has over 86.800 followes on Instagram and counting.



More info: Instagram