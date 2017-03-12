My Heart is an Animal is an ongoing photography project, made by Polish-born photographer couple, Katarzyna and Marcin Owczarekwho, currently live and work in Belgium. The couple started working together in 2015. Katarzyna is a fashion/product designer and has a Master’s degree in Arts while Marcin has been into photography since he was 20. Marcin Owczarekwho is a art photographer, who is interested in shamanism, gnosticism and alchemy. His art has also been influenced by the content of the ‘Tibetan Book of the Dead’ as well as his studies in cultural anthropology. At the age of 20, he began studying photography at the College of Photography in Wroclaw, graduating with an honorable mention for his cycle ‘Brave New World’.

My art has always focused on the condition of our globe and the condition of man. I use photography and collage to create surreal images that are thematically focused on identity, dreams, new technologies, bio-science, the unconscious, morals, social situations, behaviours, habits, rituals, biological changes, depression in urban environments- which have signicant impact on human life. To observe. To document. As a result, I create the image of the 21 century and the image of our current society filled with allusions, metaphors, allegories.

The artists employ animal characters in human settings, often in a social and spiritual context, with each creature bringing to life beautiful and original symbolism and emotional values.

