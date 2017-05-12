Dmitry Bocharov is a talented photographer and filmmaker from Khabarovsk, Russia who currently lives and works in Los Angeles, California. Dmitry focuses on fashion, he shoots amazing beauty, glamour and editorial photography.

Every woman have her own “white”. “White” – that makes her attractive, sexual and calm. This project like experiment. You never know how she will feel herself in “her white”. Calm, relaxed or “she” will break, explode. I found different faces of women, different ages and only one task “Take your white, that you think is perfect for you”.

More info: instagram / facebook / website