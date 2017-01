Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Pin to Pinterest Share on StumbleUpon +

Stephen McMennamy (previously featured) is a talented artist and art director from Atlanta, Georgia who creates humorous images by combining photos. Stephen takes two photos and splices them together. The early #combophoto project shots were taken with an iPhone, but McMennamy recently bought a new camera to improve the quality, and occasionally uses a drone.

More info: instagram / facebook / website