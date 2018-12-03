The winners of the second Historic Photographer of The Year competition have been announced, with photographer Daniel Burton taking the top prize for his beautiful photo of the remote medieval island commune of Mont Saint-Michel, in France. This year’s competition – run by Trip Historic, an online travel guide to the world’s historic sites – has attracted astonishing entries from amateurs and professionals who have climbed, hiked and trekked their way to snap stunning historic places from every corner of the globe, from iconic landmarks to far-flung forgotten ruins. Below we reveal the winner along with a selection of the best-shortlisted entries.



