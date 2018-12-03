The winners of the second Historic Photographer of The Year competition have been announced, with photographer Daniel Burton taking the top prize for his beautiful photo of the remote medieval island commune of Mont Saint-Michel, in France. This year’s competition – run by Trip Historic, an online travel guide to the world’s historic sites – has attracted astonishing entries from amateurs and professionals who have climbed, hiked and trekked their way to snap stunning historic places from every corner of the globe, from iconic landmarks to far-flung forgotten ruins. Below we reveal the winner along with a selection of the best-shortlisted entries.

Aerial view of Donnington Castle by Jon Reid

Whaler’s Hut in Svalbard, Norway, by Chris Dobbs

Vicars Close in Wells, by Rose Atkinson

Tyne Pedestrian and Cycle Tunnel, Newcastle Upon Tyne, by George Ledger

Taj Mahal, Agra, India by Amitava Chandra

Second world war bunker, Isle of Sheppey, by Mark Edwards

Rivaulx Abbey by Mike Kitchingman

Red Sands Sea Forts, Thames Estuary, by Mark Edwards

Pripyat in Chernobyl, Ukraine, by Dave Searl

King’s College Chapel by Sara Rawlinson

Headstone Manor by Duncan Shields

Grand Shaft, Dover, by Chris London

Engine Room, SS Great Britain in Bristol, by Thomas Bedson

Castle of Sammezzano in Italy, by Roman Robroek

Callanish stone circle by David Ross

Buddha of Borobudur in Java, Indonesia, by Sirsendu Gayen

Bradford Odeon by David Oxtaby

