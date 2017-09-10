Martin Rak is a talented 33-year-old photographer, traveler and nature lover from Prague, Czech Republic. “I got my first camera from my grandfather when I was six and I have been interested in photography since then”, he explaines. Martin focuses on landscaping, he shoots amazing nature and travel photography.

I enjoy traveling and being outside, therefore I mostly do fine art landscape photography. My favorite place is the Saxon-Bohemian Switzerland which lies on the boarder between the Czech Republic and Germany. Most of my images are from there.

More info: instagram / facebook / website