Nelson Garrido is an professinal 42-year-old Portuguese photographer currently based in Porto, who focuses on architectural influences. Garrido teaches architectural photography in the Instituto Portugues de Fotografia. His series “Home Less”, reveal buildings that were left abandoned when the several financial crises hit Portugal. Nelson first embarked on the project in 2012, more than four years after the start of the financial recession. Going beyond the revelation of ruins, it provides an authentic experience of places. Some of the buildings were left deserted after completion, while others were abandoned before they were even finished. I have been photographing spaces that, because they were abandoned or unfinished, make us look at them and question their right to occupy a space in the city,” he explained.

These constructions – which could be thousands of others – are life projects, sometimes unfinished, abandoned, dark places in a desolated territory that embraces them as wounds.

More info: instagram / website